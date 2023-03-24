FILE PHOTO: U.S. Joint Chiefs Chair Army General Mark Milley speaks with U.S. forces in Syria at a U.S. military base in Northeast Syria

U.S. Joint Chiefs Chair Army General Mark Milley speaks with U.S. forces in Syria during an unannounced visit, at a U.S. military base in Northeast Syria, March 4. 

 Reuters/Phil Stewart/File photo

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The United States on Friday said it would protect its personnel in Syria after the U.S. military carried out air strikes against Iran-backed forces in retaliation for an attack that killed an American contractor and wounded five U.S. troops.

Just a day after the deadly attack on U.S. personnel in Syria, which Washington blamed on a drone of Iranian origin, sources said a U.S. base in Syria's northeast was targeted with a new missile attack. U.S. officials said there were no U.S. casualties in the incident on Friday.



