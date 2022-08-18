Purchase Access

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell moderately last week, suggesting some loss of momentum in the labor market against the backdrop of higher interest rates.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits slipped 2,000 to a seasonally adjusted 250,000 for the week ended Aug. 13, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Data for the prior week was revised to show 10,000 fewer applications filed than previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 265,000 applications for the latest week.



