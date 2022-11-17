FILE PHOTO: Signage for a job fair is seen on 5th Avenue after the release of the jobs report in Manhattan, New York City

Signage for a job fair is seen on 5th Avenue after the release of the jobs report in Manhattan, New York City, on Sept. 3, 2021. 

 Reuters/Andrew Kelly

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week, showing widespread layoffs remain low, keeping the labor market tight despite the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes to cool demand in the economy.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 4,000 to a seasonally adjusted 222,000 for the week ending Nov. 12, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Data for the prior week was revised to show 1,000 more applications filed than previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 225,000 claims for the latest week.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?