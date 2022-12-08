FILE PHOTO: Career center reopens for in-person appointments in Kentucky

People line up outside a newly reopened career center for in-person appointments in Louisville, on April 15, 2021. 

 Reuters/Amira Karaoud

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits increased moderately last week, while unemployment rolls hit a 10-month high towards the end of November, suggesting the labor market was gradually slowing down.

Still, labor market conditions remain tight, keeping the Federal Reserve on course to continue increasing interest rates as it fights inflation. The labor market has remained resilient in the face of growing recession risks, caused by the Fed's aggressive monetary policy campaign.