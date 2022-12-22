FILE PHOTO: Career center reopens for in-person appointments in Kentucky

People line up outside a newly reopened career center for in-person appointments in Louisville, on April 15, 2021. 

 Reuters/Amira Karaoud

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased less than expected last week, pointing to a still tight labor market, while the economy rebounded faster than previously estimated in the third quarter.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 2,000 to a seasonally adjusted 216,000 for the week ended Dec. 17, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 222,000 claims for the latest week.



