Signage for a job fair is seen on 5th Avenue after the release of the jobs report in Manhattan, New York City

Signage for a job fair is seen on Fifth Avenue after the release of the jobs report in Manhattan, New York City, on Sept. 3, 2021. 

 Reuters/Andrew Kelly

NEW YORK — The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits edged higher last week, but remain in a range indicating the U.S. job market remains tight, even as the Federal Reserve works to cool demand for labor as part of its bid to lower inflation.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 9,000 to a seasonally adjusted 225,000 for the week ended Dec. 24, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 225,000 claims for the latest week.



