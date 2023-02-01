U.S. citizen Alicia Day, detained for walking a calf in Red Square, attends a court hearing in Moscow

U.S. citizen Alicia Day, detained for walking a calf, that she said she had bought to save from slaughter, in Red Square, attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia on Wednesday. 

 Tverskoy District Court of Moscow/Handout via Reuters

WASHINGTON, D.C. — An American woman was detained and fined by a Russian court on Wednesday for walking a calf on Moscow’s Red Square that she said she had bought to save from slaughter, Russian state media reported.

Alicia Day, 34, was fined 20,000 roubles ($285) for obstructing pedestrians in an unauthorized protest and sentenced to 13 days of “administrative arrest” on a separate charge of disobeying police orders.



