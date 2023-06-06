WORLD-NEWS-UKRAINE-GET

A man sits on a bench outside his building on the outskirts of partially flooded Kherson on Tuesday. A Russian-held dam in southern Ukraine was damaged on June 6, with Kyiv and Moscow accusing each other of blowing it up while locals were forced to flee rising waters. 

KYIV — Ukraine blamed Russia for blowing up a giant dam and unleashing millions of gallons of floodwater across its south, complicating fierce fighting as Kyiv’s forces intensify their counteroffensive to oust Moscow’s troops from occupied territory.

The Kremlin denied responsibility and said Ukraine was behind the blast at the Kakhovska hydroelectric plant early Tuesday as the torrent of water threatened to make tens of thousands of people homeless and renewed fears for the safety of Europe’s largest nuclear power station. Wheat prices jumped, while a separate blast on an ammonia pipeline shut down in the war underscored the vulnerability of key infrastructure as the fighting enters a critical new phase.



