Commercial vessels, including ships which are part of Black Sea grain deal, wait to pass the Bosphorus strait off the shores of Yenikapi near Istanbul, Turkey, on Monday.

 Reuters/Umit Bektas

KYIV, Ukraine — Russia said on Wednesday it would resume its participation in a deal to free up vital grain exports from war-torn Ukraine after suspending it over the weekend in a move that had threatened to exacerbate hunger across the world.

The Russian defense ministry said it had received written guarantees from Kyiv not to use the Black Sea grain corridor for military operations against Russia.