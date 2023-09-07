Atermath of a Russian military strike in Kostiantynivka

Police officers and rescuers inspect the site of a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine Sept. 6, 2023. 

KOSTIANTYNIVKA, Ukraine — Stunned residents left flowers at a makeshift memorial in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kostiantynivka on Thursday as they mourned the 16 people killed in a Russian attack a day earlier.

Some stopped to stare at the charred remains of shopping kiosks at the central market that were torn apart by a huge explosion which officials said was caused by a Russian missile.



