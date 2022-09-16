Ukrainian serviceman uses a metal detector to inspect a mass grave at a site on an improvised cemetery of civilians and Ukrainian soldiers in the town of Izium

A Ukrainian serviceman uses a metal detector to inspect a mass grave at a site on an improvised cemetery of civilians and Ukrainian soldiers in the town of Izium on Friday. The town is in the Kharkiv region that was recently recently liberated by the Ukrainian Armed Forces during a counteroffensive operation.

 Reuters/Oleksandr Khomenko

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian officials said on Friday they had found hundreds of bodies, some with their hands tied behind their backs, buried in territory recaptured from Russian forces, in what President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called proof of war crimes by the invaders.

Zelenskiy told Reuters in an interview many corpses were also interred in other sites in the northeast and appealed for foreign powers to step up weapons supplies, saying the outcome of the war hinged on their swift delivery.



