Ukrainian servicemen stand n on their tanks near the frontline town of Bakhmut

Ukrainian servicemen stand on their tanks near the frontline town of Bakhmut, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine on Jan. 13. 

 Reuters/Vladyslav Smilianets

KYIV — Kyiv urged Western allies on Thursday to hurry up and supply tanks and air defense systems, saying Ukraine was paying in lives for the slow pace of discussions in foreign capitals.

"We have no time, the world does not have this time," said Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian presidential administration, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?