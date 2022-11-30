NATO foreign ministers meet in Bucharest

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba looks on as he meets with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (not seen) at the NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Bucharest, Romania, on Wednesday. 

 Reuters/Stoyan Nenov

BUCHAREST, Romania — Ukraine needs the U.S.-made Patriot missile defense systems to protect its civilian infrastructure, under heavy attack by Russia, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday, adding he would try to convince Germany to allow their delivery.

Russia has carried out regular missile bombardments on Ukraine's energy infrastructure since early October, with damage accumulating as temperatures drop. The last big wave on Nov. 23 caused widespread damage.