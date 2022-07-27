Kherson region during Ukraine-Russia conflict

A Russian military truck drives past an unexploded munition in the Russia-controlled village of Chornobaivka in southern Ukraine, on Wednesday.

 Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko

KYIV — Ukraine stepped up its drive to retake the Russian-controlled south of the country by trying to bomb and isolate Russian troops in hard-to-resupply areas, but said it saw evidence that Moscow was redeploying its forces to defend the territory.

Ukraine's southern Kherson region, which borders Russian-annexed Crimea, fell to Russian forces soon after they began what Moscow calls "a special military operation" on Feb. 24.



