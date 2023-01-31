NATO foreign ministers meeting in Bucharest

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks during the NATO foreign ministers meeting in Bucharest, Romania Nov. 29, 2022. 

 Reuters/Stoyan Nenov

KYIV — Ukraine will receive 120 to 140 Western tanks in a “first wave” of deliveries from a coalition of 12 countries, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday.

Kyiv secured pledges from the West this month to supply main battle tanks to help fend off Russia’s full-scale invasion, with Moscow mounting huge efforts to make incremental advances in eastern Ukraine.



