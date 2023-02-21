WARSAW, Poland — President Joe Biden vowed Tuesday that Russia would never defeat Ukraine and reaffirmed Western support for Kyiv just hours after the Kremlin said it would suspend participation in the last remaining nuclear arms treaty with the United States.

In a speech marking the grim first anniversary of Russia’s Feb. 24, 2022, invasion of Ukraine, Biden praised Poland and other Western allies for funneling weapons, artillery and billions in aid that have helped a resilient Kyiv fend off Russian forces for a year.



