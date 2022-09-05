Purchase Access

BRUSSELS, Belgium — Ukraine’s allies should do their utmost to help end Russia’s invasion fast as Moscow is willing to keep fighting for a long period, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

“We understand that time will play to Russia’s side so we, all together with our allies, with our partners” should do our best “to finish this war as soon as possible,” Shmyhal told Bloomberg TV in an interview in Brussels. Russia “is interested to go for longer time, to take more time,” which is “a challenge for all of us,” he added.



