FILE PHOTO: Ukraine’s President Zelenskiy captures a video to congratulate the Ukrainian Armed Forces amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, near the town of Sloviansk

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy captures a video to congratulate the Ukrainian Armed Forces amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, near the town of Sloviansk, Donetsk region, Ukraine on Tuesday. 

 Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Time magazine named Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy 2022's "Person of the Year" on Wednesday, saying he inspired Ukrainians and won global accolades for his courage in resisting Russia's devastating invasion.

Refusing to leave Ukraine's capital of Kyiv at the outbreak of the war as Russian bombs rained down, the former comedian rallied his compatriots in broadcasts from the capital and traveled across his war-torn nation, the publication noted in bestowing its annual title.



