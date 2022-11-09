Ukrainian servicemen fire a 2S7 Pion self-propelled gun at a position on a frontline in Kherson region

Ukrainian servicemen fire a 2S7 Pion self-propelled gun on a frontline in Kherson region on Tuesday as Ukrainian and Russian forces continue their battle. 

 Reuters/Viacheslav Ratynskyi

KHERSON, Ukraine — Ukrainian troops advanced in the south on Thursday after Moscow ordered one of the war's biggest retreats, though Kyiv remained publicly wary, warning that fleeing Russians could turn Kherson into a "city of death."

Ukraine's army chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said Kyiv could not yet confirm whether Russia was indeed pulling out, but that Ukrainian troops had advanced 4 miles in the past 24 hours and recaptured 12 settlements.



