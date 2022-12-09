FILE PHOTO: A vendor waits for customers in a small store, lit with candles during a power outage, after critical civil infrastructure was hit by Russian missile attacks in Odesa

A vendor waits for customers in a small store that is lit with candles during a power outage after critical civil infrastructure was hit by Russian missile attacks, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Odesa, Ukraine Dec. 5. 

 Reuters/Serhii Smolientsev

KYIV — Ukrainian officials said on Friday the country's energy system was stabilizing after the latest round of Russian air strikes, but warned that a power deficit was likely to last throughout the winter.

Eight waves of attacks, most recently on Monday, have targeted Ukrainian energy infrastructure since mid-October, plunging swathes of the country into darkness as utilities workers have raced to complete repairs.



