Vadym Slobodianiuk, 48, reacts as he speaks about death of his parents during Russian occupation in the village of Blahodatne in Kherson region

Vadym Slobodianiuk, 48, reacts on Friday as he speaks about death of his parents during Russian occupation in the village of Blahodatne, retaken by the Ukrainian Armed Forces a day ago.

 Reuters/Valentyn Ogirenko

BLAHODATNE, Ukraine — Jubilant residents welcomed Ukrainian troops arriving in the center of Kherson on Friday after Russia abandoned the only regional capital it had captured since its invasion in February.

"Today is an historic day. We are in the process of taking Kherson back," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address. Other Ukrainian forces were stationed on the approaches to the southern city, he said.



