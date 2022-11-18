WORLD-NEWS-UKRAINE-GET

Local residents hold blankets and lamps during an aid supply distribution in the center of Kherson on Thursday. 

 Bulent Kilic/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Ukraine is approaching the winter months with blackouts spreading across the country, as Russia’s missile campaign pummels power stations, grid networks and other civilian facilities.

More than 10 million Ukrainians — about a quarter of the pre-war population — are without electricity, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his overnight address Thursday, as the first snow fell in the capital Kyiv.



___ ©2022 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

