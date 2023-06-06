Breached dam in Ukraine's south unleashes floodwaters

A general view of the Nova Kakhovka dam that was breached in Kherson region, Ukraine, on Tuesday in this screen grab taken from a video obtained by Reuters.

KHERSON, Ukraine — Ukrainians abandoned inundated homes as floodwaters crested across a swathe of the south on Wednesday after the destruction of a vast hydro-electric dam on the front line between Russian and Ukrainian forces that each blamed on the other.

Residents waded through flooded streets carrying children on their shoulders, dogs in their arms and belongings in plastic bags while rescuers used rubber boats to search areas where the waters reached above head height.