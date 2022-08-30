Vehicles move along a flooded road, following rains and floods, in Mehar

Vehicles move along a flooded road, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Mehar, Pakistan, on Monday.

 Reuters/Akhtar Soomro

CHARSADDA, Pakistan — The United Nations appealed on Tuesday for $160 million to help Pakistan as army helicopters rescued stranded families and dropped food packages into inaccessible areas following "epochal" rains and flooding.

The historic deluge, mainly triggered by abnormal monsoon rains, has killed more than 1,100 people, affected 33 million, and destroyed homes, businesses, infrastructure and crops.



