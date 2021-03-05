WENATCHEE – New unemployment claims filed for the last full week of February dropped 18% in Chelan County and 21.5% in Douglas County over the previous week.
Regular continued claims — for those who previously filed — also dropped slightly, though more workers in the two counties filed for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, according to the report released Thursday by the state Employment Security Department.
With all the claim categories combined, Chelan County had 3,626 claims for the week, down four from the week before. Douglas County had 1,713, down 27 from the week before.
Statewide, the decrease in initial regular unemployment claims for Feb. 21-27 was 7.7%, with a 0.6% drop in the total combined claims.