PESHASTIN — A single-wide mobile home on 3640 Allen lane in Peshastin was damaged in a fire early Friday morning potentially due to an electrical issue based on witness statements, said Fire District 6 Chief Phil Mosher.
Chelan County fire districts 6 and 3, along with the Cashmere Fire Department turned out around 2 a.m., according to Mosher. On arrival, the fire was already fully involved, and firefighters began attacking the fire from the outside, he said.
The mobile home was not being rented at the time and was vacant at the time. The fire did not spread to any of the surrounding area, Mosher said.
Firefighters did encounter an electrical hazard as the power line going into the mobile-home was direct-buried and not in a conduit, according to Mosher.
They requested that the Chelan County PUD to cut the power in the area so they would be able to step into the area as well as use their hoses on the fire without the risk of electrocution, Mosher said.
A Chelan PUD technician arrived on the scene to isolate the mobile home and bring back power to the area, he said. Mosher said that the outage may have lasted around half an hour.