EAST WENATCHEE— A new facility to train the next generation of electricians has come to East Wenatchee.
The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 191, which represents electricians from the Wenatchee Valley to Mount Vernon and Bellingham, opened the facility in early October as an alternative to having apprentices drive to the training site in Mount Vernon.
The Wenatchee Area Technical Training Site (WATTS) is located at 478 Second St. S.E., between Fastenal and Lower Valley Credit Union.
WATTS provides a four-year curriculum, with both in-class theory learning and a hands-on approach with laboratories to give real world situations.
The facility currently has five instructors and about 300 apprentices are expected to take classes this coming year.
Matthew Hepner, executive director of the Certified Electricians of Washington and an East Wenatchee City Council member, said another reason why the training site was strategically placed in East Wenatchee is because of the high demand.
“There’s a huge demand for electrical workers because of the data centers, because of energy jobs, the dams, the agricultural facilities, this area is growing,” Hepner said.
