IMG-6162.jpg

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 191 opened its Wenatchee Area Technical Training Site (WATTS) in early October at 478 Second St. S.E., East Wenatchee, between Fastenal and Lower Valley Credit Union.

 World photo/Gabriel Garcia

Editor’s note: A version of this story was published in the November issue of the Wenatchee Business World.

EAST WENATCHEE— A new facility to train the next generation of electricians has come to East Wenatchee.



Gabriel Garcia: (509) 661-5210

garcia@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?