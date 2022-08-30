Purchase Access

Evacuation notices

This map shows evacuation notices issued Tuesday afternoon for the area north of Chelan due to the Union Valley Fire. 

Update 5 p.m.: Those on Cagle Gulch Road, including Sunset Ridge Lane and Albers Lane, were placed on a Level 1, or get ready, evacuation notice. 

Update 4:30 p.m.: The more than 20-acre Union Valley Fire caused further emergency evacuation notices. Those in Purtteman Gulch, including Moon Ridge Lane were placed on Level 1, or get ready to evacuate.



Emily Thornton: (509) 861-2174

thornton@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @EmilyK_Thornton

