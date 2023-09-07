US-NEWS-CMP-IDAHO-SLAIN-STUDENTS-ID

Four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death at the large, off-campus rental home on King Road in Moscow on Nov. 13, 2022, as seen here in May 2023. The university is moving forward with plans to demolish the structure. 

BOISE, Idaho — For the second time, the University of Idaho is delaying the destruction of the Moscow home where four students were slain in November, now deciding to do so indefinitely after the trial of murder suspect Bryan Kohberger was recently postponed to an unspecified date.

University leaders met Thursday and chose again to wait on tearing down the off-campus property on King Road in October under their previous plan. The school, which took ownership of the six-bedroom home earlier this year, initially planned to demolish the most visible reminder of the students’ deaths before the start of the fall semester last month.



What's NABUR?