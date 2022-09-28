BOISE, Idaho — The University of Idaho in a memo last week warned employees against promoting abortion or services for the “prevention of conception” and recommended limits on discussions of abortion in the classroom.

In the memo sent to employees Friday, the university’s Office of General Counsel outlined guidelines for how the state’s abortion laws could impact university employees.



