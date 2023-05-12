US-NEWS-CMP-IDAHO-SLAIN-STUDENTS-ID

Flowers, notes and stuffed animals sit along the University of Idaho's entrance sign on Pullman Road in Moscow to honor the four students stabbed to death in an off-campus home on Nov. 13. 

BOISE, Idaho — Among the nearly 3,000 degrees the University of Idaho will award this week in Moscow, two will be awarded posthumously to victims of the slayings last year that shook the state.

Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves — two of the four students killed in the early morning of Nov. 13 — will receive posthumous degrees Saturday. Both were seniors.



