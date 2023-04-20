230128-newslocal-newplane 05.jpg (copy)
Linnea Clark with Horizon marshals out the first Embraer 175 from Pangborn Memorial Airport in January. If the Traffic Alert and Collision Avoidance System isn't working on one of Horizon's Embraer 175 jets, the plane is not permitted to fly passengers, according to newly enforced FAA guidelines that only impact Horizon. 

SEATTLE — A lone safety inspector for the Federal Aviation Administration who oversees flight operations at Horizon Air has stuck his neck out to insist that the airline's jets cannot take off with passengers aboard if a critical safety system is inoperative.

Internal FAA memos, copies of which were obtained by The Seattle Times, show the matter has been the subject of debate and contention within the safety agency.



