WENATCHEE — When Susan Marney’s TV and internet stopped working around 6:30 p.m. Monday, she assumed it was an error on her end.
“We started doing all the things you do, plugging and unplugging,” said Marney, a psychiatric nurse practitioner with Catholic Charities who lives in Malaga.
But then she and her husband realized neither of them had Verizon cell service. Marney searched the house for an old landline to plug in, eventually going to Fred Myer to buy a new one when she couldn’t find it. When she saw a man outside the store with a sign that read “Cash only,” though, she realized the outages she was experiencing were bigger than just her household.
Luckily, Marney had cash on hand and was able to buy a landline. It wasn’t until she plugged it in at home and there was no dial tone that she realized her “landline” actually goes through her Spectrum package. She was completely cut off.
“This is the worst nightmare,” she said. “If something were to happen, I can’t call 911.”
Marney regained phone service sometime late Monday night but is now intent on installing an old-school, copper-wired landline in case of emergencies. She’s had no luck finding one so far. Beyond herself and her family, she said she’s worried about how emergency medical services will be able to respond in future outages.
“We are in a whole new world where you can't do anything with real wire,” she said. “It's all up there in the cloud or all on the servers...and we've got a problem.”
Greg Johnson, Fred Meyer store manager in East Wenatchee, said the store’s internet went down the same time as Costco’s. Without internet, the store couldn’t process debit or credit card transactions.
“Not that many people pay with cash anymore,” Johnson said. “A lot of people just left their carts and left the store.”
He added the majority of the 50 or so patrons who left didn’t come back. No internet also meant reconciling the store's registers, a process of verifying the amount of cash in a register at the close of business, was a chore. Usually the process is done automatically, but with systems down, it wasn’t able to be done until Tuesday morning.
According to Spectrum Senior Communications Director Bret Picciolo, Monday night’s Spectrum service was impacted by a cooling equipment failure at a third-party provider’s site that feeds the Wenatchee area.
“That equipment has been repaired and service has been restored,” Picciolo said in an email. “Portable cooling equipment has also been placed on site as a precaution.”
T-Mobile Senior Communications Manager Joel Rushing confirmed that the company had intermittent fluctuations in the Wenatchee area overnight but said engineering teams were able to quickly resolve the issue. He did not respond to a question asking what had caused the fluctuations.
Verizon and AT&T also seem to have experienced outages but did not respond to a request for comment.