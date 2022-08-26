Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The FBI believed that additional classified documents would be found in a search of former President Donald Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago, according to a heavily redacted affidavit made public Friday, noting in the more than 30-page document that “there is also probable cause to believe that evidence of obstruction will be found.”

Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce E. Reinhart ordered Thursday that the affidavit be publicly released with the Justice Department’s proposed redactions of anything that would identify individuals involved in the investigation, including witnesses cooperating with the FBI.



___ ©2022 Los Angeles Times. Visit at latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.