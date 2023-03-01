US-NEWS-CMP-IDAHO-SLAIN-STUDENTS-PH

Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the slayings of four University of Idaho students last fall, is taken by deputies from the Monroe County Courthouse in Pennsylvania on Jan. 3, 2023. 

 Steven M. Falk/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

BOISE, Idaho — Pennsylvania police and the FBI seized a dozen items from the home of Bryan Kohberger’s parents in eastern Pennsylvania, including black clothing and his size 13 Nike shoes, and also took a DNA swab of the Idaho homicide suspect’s mouth, according to an unsealed search warrant released Tuesday and obtained by The Idaho Statesman.

During Kohberger’s arrest in the early morning hours on Dec. 30 at the family home in Albrightsville, police took a large black Washington State University Cougars sweatshirt, and black socks, shorts and underwear, the documents state. They also retrieved four medical-style gloves, a large white T-shirt and a silver flashlight.



©2023 The Idaho Statesman. Visit idahostatesman.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

