DRYDEN — A Cashmere man drowned Thursday afternoon following a rafting accident near Dryden.
The 46-year-old was part of a group of seven that fell into the river about 4:15 p.m., the Chelan County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
His identity was not disclosed.
The seven rafters overturned near Shark's Tooth, a section of whitewater a little less than a mile southeast of the Dryden Dam.
One of the seven rafters noticed that the Cashmere man was "not doing well" and swam him to shore, and he was not responsive, the news release said. They performed CPR on the him on the shore.
The accident was reported at 4:15 p.m. Fire and medic crews arrived around 4:25 p.m. and continued CPR until 5:18 p.m. when the man was pronounced dead, according to the news release.
Water flow in the Wenatchee River is at or near record levels.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the river was flowing at a rate of about 16,400 cubic feet per second Thursday. For comparison, the river was at its lowest in the last year in October when the flow was measured at 355 cubic feet per second.
The nearest water temperature gauge, located in Monitor, showed the Wenatchee River was about 46 degrees at the time of the accident.
The sheriff's office is asking the public to be cautious when near any rivers and always use a personal flotation device. The rivers are expected to be "extremely dangerous" over the next several days.
Chelan County Sheriff's Office deputies, personnel from Chelan County fire districts 6 and 3 and ambulance crews from Cascade Medical Center responded to the scene, according to the news release.
— News editor Pete O'Cain contributed to this story
Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179
World staff writer
