230506-newslocal-waterrescuecashmere 01.jpg
A flipped raft floats down the Wenatchee River under the Cottage Avenue Bridge and past a water rescue team from Wenatchee Valley Fire including J.P. Sokolowski, pictured, on Thursday. The rescue team had received word that everyone had made it out of the water minutes before.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

DRYDEN — A Cashmere man drowned Thursday afternoon following a rafting accident near Dryden.

The 46-year-old was part of a group of seven that fell into the river about 4:15 p.m., the Chelan County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

