Updated, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday:
EAST WENATCHEE — Eleven people were injured Tuesday afternoon after a collision involving multiple vehicles outside East Wenatchee.
One person is in critical condition and two are in serious condition, said Trooper John Bryant with the Washington State Patrol.
The five-vehicle collision occurred at 3:38 p.m. at milepost 128.5 in the eastbound lanes of Highway 2/97 north of East Wenatchee near Baker Flats.
Sgt. Brian Moore, who responded to the scene, said a disabled car was on the road blocking eastbound lanes, prompted two following vehicles to stop. A large, flatbed truck traveling eastbound rear-ended the two stopped and then veered into westbound traffic and collided head-on with an SUV carrying five people.
The roadway was reopened shortly before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.