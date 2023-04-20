Erik Farias Reyes, 31, was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder in connection with Mora-Ontiveros’ death, and second-degree attempted murder for attempting to kill a woman, according to Douglas County Superior Court documents. He was also charged with second-degree unlawful firearm possession.
Judge Brian Huber set his bail at $3 million during a preliminary hearing.
Sabrina McCubbin, 24, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree rendering criminal assistance and making false and misleading statements, according to a Wednesday news release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.
McCubbin initially told investigators she and Farias Reyes were not at the scene but several witnesses placed them there at the time of the shooting, according to court documents.
McCubbin's bail was set at $75,000. Prosecutors must file charges against her by April 24 or release her from custody.
Authorities said this week they believe Farias Reyes fired a 10mm gun at a vehicle occupied by two people on Monday, including passenger Mora-Ontiveros, after an “apparent verbal argument.”
The driver told investigators that Mora-Ontiveros and Farias Reyes had been "having problems" for about a week, according to court documents filed in Superior Court.
She told investigators she had heard that Farias-Reyes wanted to fight her "because he filled her car with gas then she did not take (Farias-Reyes) to Seattle as agreed," according to court documents.
Mora-Ontiveros was in the passenger side of the vehicle when "(Farias-Reyes) shot the gun striking Elias in the back," according to court documents.
She told investigators that after being shot, Mora-Ontiveros "got out of the vehicle and said something to the effect of, 'What the (expletive) you shot me' to (Farias Reyes)."
Mora-Ontiveros got back into the vehicle and went unconscious and was not breathing, she told investigators.
Douglas County Deputy Ramirez was near ACE Hardware, located 220 Grant Rd., around 1:18 a.m. Monday when he was contacted by the driver who was looking for help. Ramirez applied a chest seal before requested aid arrived and Mora-Ontiveros was transported to Central Washington Hospital.
Mora-Ontiveros' death was reported to investigators about an hour later at 2:06 a.m., court documents said.
Another suspect, Juan Carlos Vazquez-Hernandez, 35, of Quincy, was charged with accomplice to second-degree murder in connection with Mora-Ontiveros’ death, and accomplice to second-degree attempted murder. Vazquez-Hernandez's was arrested Thursday evening, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
Police say Farias Reyes and McCubbin were driven away from the incident location in the 10 block of South Union Avenue in East Wenatchee by Vazquez-Hernandez.
Detectives made contact with Vazquez-Hernandez on Monday with the suspect saying that he would come forward with information about Farias Reyes but was avoiding the police due to a "Department of Corrections warrant."
He also told investigators that he was threatened "at gunpoint" to drive Farias Reyes and McCubbin following the shooting, according to court documents. On Tuesday, Vazquez-Hernandez stopped communications with law enforcement.
Reyes and McCubbin were arrested Wednesday at Lyles Motel in Wenatchee.
People with information should contact Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Detective Taylor Melton at (509) 888-6822.
This story was updated after the Thursday evening arrest of Juan Carlos Vazquez-Hernandez.
