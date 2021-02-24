Updated, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday:
LEAVENWORTH — One person was hospitalized after seven vehicles crashed Wednesday on Blewett Pass.
The vehicles were from three separate crashes around 2:15 p.m. The first involved a pickup truck versus a pickup with trailer; the second involved three passenger cars; and the third involved two passenger cars, according to Washington State Patrol.
The highway was blocked in both directions from the Highway 970 junction at milepost 150 in Kittitas County to milepost 178 approximately 14 miles north of the summit. The roadway was reopened about 4:40 p.m., according to the state Department of Transportation.
