BLEWETT PASS — Blewett Pass reopened around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday after authorities closed the highway due to a jack-knifed semi truck.

Traffic is open on Highway 97 in both directions, but traction tires are advised and oversize vehicles are prohibited, according to the state Department of Transportation.



What's NABUR?