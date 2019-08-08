Updated, 6 p.m. Thursday:
EAST WENATCHEE — An East Wenatchee brush fire was contained about 5:35 p.m. Thursday after destroying a boat, a small fifth-wheel RV and a juniper bush.
Crews are mopping up hot spots, said Kay McKellar, spokeswoman for Douglas County Fire District 2. No homes are being threatened.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
________
EAST WENATCHEE — Crews are responding to a brush fire on the 3100 block of 35th Street NE in East Wenatchee.
The fire was reported about 4:35 p.m. near the Eastmont Avenue extension. Houses are nearby.
Crews from Douglas County Fire District 2 and Chelan County Fire District 1 are on scene.
