Updated, 12:15 p.m. Monday:
LEAVENWORTH — A 27-year-old rock climber died Friday evening after fall from Bruce’s Boulder outside Leavenworth.
The climber was identified as Jared R. Friz of Denton, Texas, Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris said Monday.
Friz fell about 40 feet after anchors attached to the rock dislodged, said Cpl. Lee Risdon with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday.
Other climbers at the boulder performed CPR as they waited for first responders, but he was ultimately pronounced dead.
The fall was reported about 7 p.m. about five miles southwest of Leavenworth. Bruce's Boulder is a popular area with climbers on about the 5900 block of Icicle Road.
Rison said Friz was with friends from college, who were experienced climbers. A GoFundMe to help with funeral costs has raised more than $23,000.
Friz was trad climbing, or setting his own anchors into the rock as he progressed up the rock, and another climber was belaying him from below, Risdon said. He was attempting to set an anchor when he fell, which caused the previously set anchors to come loose and he dropped to the ground and hit his head.
Cascade Ambulance, Chelan County Fire District 3 and the sheriff’s office responded to the scene.