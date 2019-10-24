Updated, 9:45 p.m. Thursday:
WATERVILLE — The white powder found in an election ballot Thursday was declared non-hazardous by the Washington State Patrol Bomb Squad.
An elections staffer with the Douglas County Auditor's Office discovered the powdery substance Thursday afternoon inside a ballot.
It's still unclear what the substance was and where it came from, Undersheriff Tyler Caille said. The substance was sent to a lab for further testing and detectives are working to determine who sent the ballot.
The Douglas County Courthouse will remain closed Friday.
Four county employees were taken to Central Washington Hospital as a precaution. None have shown any symptoms from the exposure, Caille said.
————
WATERVILLE — Authorities evacuated the Douglas County Courthouse in Waterville after employees were exposed to an unknown powder while opening an election ballot Thursday afternoon.
About 4 p.m., an employee with the Douglas County Auditor’s Office opened a ballot envelope and a white powdery substance came out, said Undersheriff Tyler Caille with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
That employee was sent to Central Washington Hospital soon after opening the envelope. Three other employees exposed indirectly to the substance were to be sent to the hospital after being decontaminated, Caille said.
Sending the employees to the hospital was as a precautionary move. None were showing symptoms of illness, Caille said Thursday.
The courthouse was evacuated as a precaution. It wasn’t known how many people were in the courthouse at the time. Residents within 300 feet of the courthouse were also asked to stay indoors and to avoid the area.
Washington State Patrol was en route about 5:30 p.m. to assist with a hazmat investigation.
Auditor Thad Duvall said he was picking up ballots in Bridgeport when the incident occurred. By the time he returned to Waterville the courthouse was closed off and employees were being decontaminated.
“I haven’t even seen my employees because they won’t let anybody near them,” Duvall said at 6:15 p.m.
The courthouse was expected to remain closed Friday as a result of the incident.
“We don’t know what’s going on yet, it’s a little premature to get too excited, but to underestimate this would be irresponsible on the board of commissioners’ part,” Commissioner Dan Sutton said.
“I’m very concerned, actually. This isn’t the first time we’ve been threatened, in general — not via elections — but in general,” Sutton said.
Of the elections workers “who open an envelope that has a white powder, my heart goes out to them,” Sutton said.