Outside doors to the East Wenatchee city hall complex remain open for access to the police and library, but inside doors for the public were closed to city hall offices by concern over an increase in COVID-19 infections.
EAST WENATCHEE — The East Wenatchee City Hall is still temporarily closed to the public due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
The closure began Jan. 19 at 2 p.m., and the city says it will evaluate on a day-by-day basis whether to reopen.
City services remain in place, but in-person services are temporarily unavailable. The Police Department and Municipal Court windows and the East Wenatchee Library will remain open.
As of Monday morning, Chelan and Douglas counties reported new 3,889 cases in the last 14 days for a total of 24,693 cases. City hall closed previously during the pandemic's initial stages.
“The new variant is highly, highly contagious and is definitely making its rounds and hitting us at City Hall,” Mayor Jerrilea Crawford said during a city council meeting on Jan. 18.
“Almost all of our departments are already short staffed just because of people being out on leave or hiring changes," she added during the meeting. "We are at a critical point where if we get one more person with COVID, we can’t functionally operate.”
Individuals needing to come to city hall to do work in person should call ahead at (509) 884-9515 and each department will make special accommodations on a case-by-case basis. Online services can be found at EastWenatcheeWa.gov.
The city will reevaluate COVID-19 case counts on Monday to determine whether reopening is appropriate.
