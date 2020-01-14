Updated, 1:45 p.m. Wednesday:
CRESCENT BAR — An East Wenatchee man injured in a collision Tuesday near Crescent Bar is in serious condition at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
Josh Vines, 33, is in the hospital's Intensive Care Unit, said hospital spokeswoman Susan Gregg Wednesday morning.
Vines on Tuesday was eastbound on Highway 28 when he apparently swerved his Subaru wagon to avoid a deer carcass and collided with a westbound Dodge Neon, according to Washington State Patrol.
The driver of the Dodge, 40-year-old Wendy Nevarez Macias of Ephrata, was transported to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. She was treated and released, a hospital spokeswoman said Wednesday.
