Updated, 12:55 p.m. Tuesday:
CRESCENT BAR — Two people were hospitalized Tuesday morning after a collision near Crescent Bar.
A 1997 Subaru station wagon was eastbound on Highway 28 when the driver apparently lost control while attempting to avoid a deer carcass in the roadway. The car collided with a 2004 Dodge Neon in the oncoming lane, said Trooper John Bryant of the Washington State Patrol.
The driver of the Subaru, 33-year-old Josh Vines of East Wenatchee, and the driver of the Dodge, 40-year-old Wendy Nevarez Macias of Ephrata, were taken to Central Washington Hospital in what Bryant described as “pretty bad shape.”
According to a hospital spokeswoman, Vines was stabilized and transferred to another hospital and Nevarez Macias is in satisfactory condition.
The collision was reported at 6:50 a.m. at milepost 19. Both were wearing seatbelts.
The roadway was blocked but was reopened later in the morning. Road conditions were bare and dry.