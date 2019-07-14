Update, 7:40 p.m. Sunday: A level 3 evacuation order is now in effect for some residents near Mattawa, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.
The areas affected are:
- 23000 block Road O-SW
- 23000 block Road P-SW
- 23000 block Road Q-SW
- 23000 block Road R-SW
Level 3 evacuation means leave now — your safety may be at risk, according to a Grant County Sheriff's Office alert.
The upgraded evacuation notice was issued at 7:20 p.m.
----
MATTAWA — Residents in Mattawa are under a level one evacuation order due to a brush fire.
A level one notice is the first level and means residents should, “get ready,” according to the Grant County Sheriff Office. The fire located near Saddle Mountain is at more than 5,000 acres and state mobilization has been approved, according to the Washington Fire Marshal.
The following residents should be on standby:
- 23000 block of Road E-SW
- 23000 block of Road F-SW
- 23000 block of Road G-SW
- 23000 block of Road H-SW
- 23000 block of Road I-SW
- 23000 block of Road J-SW
- 23000 block of Road K-SW
- 23000 block of Road L-SW
- 23000 block of Road M-SW
- 23000 block of Road N-SW
- 23000 block of Road O-SW
Residents can follow the Grant County Sheriff Office on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/GrantCoSheriff or on Twitter @GrantCoSheriff or subscribe to emergency text alerts by texting GCSHERIFF to 888777.