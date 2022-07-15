 Skip to main content
Update: Firefighters contain Keyes Fibre fire early Saturday morning

Highway 97A reopened about 10:30 p.m. Friday; road between Wenatchee and Entiat was closed about 7 hours

220716-newslocal-keyesfibrefire 01.jpg
Firefighters lay down hoses along Highway 97A Friday afternoon as smoke comes from Keyes Fibre's manufacturing plant in the background. Chelan County Fire District 1 was hoping to contain the fire to two of seven areas inside the building.

Update: Highway 97A reopened at 10:28 p.m. Friday. Chief Brian Brett with Chelan Fire District 1 said fire crews kept embers from the dry grass on Badger Mountain.

The chief said crews contained the fire to the two areas of the building where it originated. The rest of the building is standing, but sustained smoke and water damage. Fire crews monitored the fire overnight, containing it by early morning Saturday.

— Libby Williams, World staff 

WENATCHEE — A fire at Keyes Fibre Corporation closed Highway 97A north of Wenatchee in both directions Friday afternoon.

Black smoke poured from vents and flames could be seen coming out of the roof of the building at 3715 N. Highway 97A at about 2:25 p.m., as a second-alarm fire was declared. 

Firefighters converged on the plant in at least seven fire trucks just after 1:35 p.m. as people moved cars away from the building.

Chelan County Fire District 1 Chief Brian Brett said around 3:30 p.m. that fire crews were working to prevent the fire from spreading inside the building as well as preventing a grassfire by keeping embers from drifting west across the highway. About 13 units were on scene, he said. 

220716-newslocal-keyesfibrefire 02.jpg
Firefighters take a defensive position outside Keyes Fibre's manufacturing plant after fire spread to the ceiling and rooftop of the building.

He said firefighters at first began tackling the blaze in the two middle sections of the seven-section building, where the fire started. 

Crews had to clear the inside of the building, when fire erupted in the attic or roof area above them, he said, and began using a defensive approach to keep the blaze from spreading. It was speculated the fire originated in a baking oven section. 

The railroad tracks to the east of the building were also closed, he added. 

Highway 97A was closed two miles north of Wenatchee (milepost 201), according to the state Department of Transportation.

220716-newslocal-keyesfibrefire 03.jpg
Smoke drifts across Highway 97A from a fire at Keyes Fibre's manufacturing plant Friday afternoon. Firefighters were concerned that embers would ignite dry grass west of the highway, at left.

Motorists traveling between Wenatchee and Chelan were advised to use Highway 2/97 in Douglas County on the east side of the Columbia River. Highway 97A remained open from Chelan to Entiat.

Keyes produces cardboard packaging for the fruit industry. 



Emily Thornton: (509) 861-2174

thornton@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @EmilyK_Thornton

