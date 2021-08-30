WENATCHEE — Wenatchee High School Athletic Director Jim Beeson has announced the opening football game Friday against Skyline is canceled due to COVID-19 exposures.
Two football players have contracted COVID, Beeson said.
“We’ve had two separate incidents of kids who have tested positive. As a result of doing contact tracing, that has caused the majority of the problem,” Beeson said. “How do you take a 2.5-hour football practice that a kid with COVID is participating in and then not say our kids had less than 15 minutes of close contact with him? When you’re in and out of the huddle, it’s tough to do.”
Because of the nature of football practice, Beeson said they deemed everybody was exposed. A freshman football player contracted COVD and affected the freshman team or C squad. A JV-varsity player contracted COVID and affected the JV and varsity teams.
“All of us have tried to keep the kids in groups and pods as much as we can in terms of trying to keep everybody from not practicing together,” Beeson said. “We’ve taken our cross country runners and put them in groups, assigned to coaches and made them as small as possible. If we have a COVID outbreak, it’s only affecting that particular group in terms of close contact.”
Beeson said the game was canceled because the team will not have the minimum number of practices required before playing a game. He said teams must have 12 days of practice in order to play, but due to the interruption in the practice school due to the COVID exposures, the Panthers would have only 11 practices, even if the game were pushed back to Saturday.
Four practices were missed due to the COVID exposure, he said.
The cancellation affects both the varsity and c-squad football teams but does not impact any other sports at the school. Beeson said there are a portion of the freshmen team and a portion of JV-varsity players that can still be practicing.
“With our freshmen kids, there’s not enough to play 11-on-11. So they’ve been doing some fundamental drilling and weight room work,” Beeson said. “Coach Devereaux has been doing Zoom practices for some of our kids to try to keep them active and moving.”
Beeson said West Valley High School was forced to cancel their first game as well. The two players practiced when they were symptom-free but later came down with COVID.
“It’s really nobody’s fault. They somehow have contracted COVID and they didn’t know when they were at practice because they didn’t have any symptoms. It was after the fact, they developed symptoms,” he said. “They did the right thing and did not come to practice when they had symptoms.”
It’s frustrating, Beeson said, but it just reinforces we’re still not out of the woods yet.
“If we have one positive case, and they’ve gone through practice with everybody — they’ve exposed the whole group. It’s frustrating. It’s the first but it won’t be the last. I know that for sure,” Beeson said. “We just have to deal with it and err on the side of caution as opposed to playing Skyline and having some positive COVID kids out there playing and exposing a bunch of people.”
The Panther soccer team travels to Cashmere Friday for a season-opening jamboree. A jamboree brings together a bunch of teams to play shortened practice games. Wenatchee volleyball will be in action Saturday as they host Moses Lake, Chelan, Cashmere, and Eastmont’s D team in a jamboree.
Go to wenatcheepanthers.com for updated schedules and other athletic information.