Update, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday:
CASHMERE — Highway 2/97 west of Cashmere was reopened at 3:25 p.m., according to the Washington State Patrol.
___
CASHMERE — A gravel spill west of Cashmere is slowing westbound traffic on Highway 2/97.
Crews are working to clear about 20 yards of gravel from the road at milepost 110, close to the former Goodwin Bridge, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Both westbound lanes are blocked, but traffic is bypassing the gravel on the highway shoulder.
The road was expected to be reopened about 2:30 p.m., state patrol said.